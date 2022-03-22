Virginia Gail Neurohr, 70, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 17, 2022. She was born December 2, 1951, in Louis-ville, Kentucky to the late Cornelius “Nick” Miller Sr. and Lela Benningfield Miller.
(Virginia) Gail was born on December 2, 1951, the youngest of six children. She was passionate about family from an early age. She chose to pursue her own path as a stay-at-home mother, placing her own academic and economic pur-suits behind the needs of her husband and sons.
She was intrepid and resilient in spirit, marrying Bernard (Bernie) Neurohr in Reno, NV, on October 15, 1972, during one the many changes of duty stations they endured as a young Navy couple. She was blessed with two sons, Bryan (Kwon) and Nickolas (Bridget), who were the focal point of her life. She added color to her world with her love of country western dancing, her numerous flower beds, and the values she instilled in her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Juanita Faye Miller and brothers William Earl Mil-ler and Robert Eugene Miller.
Survivors include her husband, Bernard (Bernie) Neurohr; sons Bryan Bernard Neurohr & wife Kwon Lee and Nickolas Shannon Neurohr & wife Bridget Ann; brothers Donald Miller and Cornelius Miller, Jr. and grandchildren Virginia Li Neurohr and Rigel Bernard Neurohr.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, with a time of reflection at 3:00 p.m. at Nichols Street Church of Christ located at 1200 Nichols St. Bay City, TX 77414.
In lieu of flowers, we would prefer a small donation be made to the Lewy body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org), or a similar organization of your choice, in loving memory of Virginia Gail Neurohr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.