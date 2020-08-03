Perry Dwayne Knight
Funeral services for Perry Dwayne Knight, 46, of Bay City, Texas formerly of Wharton, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Mattie Street, Wharton, Texas 77488.
Burial will follow at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt, Texas.
Due to Federal and local guidelines, face coverings/mask and social distancing are required.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave. C, Bay City, Texas 77414 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry my be done by visiting our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com