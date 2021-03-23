Torsten Normann-Petersen
Torsten Normann-Petersen, 76, died in his home on March 21, 2021 after a brief but intense battle with cancer.
Torsten was born in Denmark to Dr. Knud and Lis Normann-Petersen during WWII. He spent parts of his youth in Denmark, Guam and ultimately his parents settled in Tucson, Arizona where he attended Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona. During the Vietnam war he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Corpsman on the USS Ticonderoga. Upon returning from his service, Torsten married Cornelia Cobb of Bay City, TX and completed his BA in accounting at Sam Houston State University.
Though he was not a native, Torsten quickly made Bay City his home. He was very proud to serve as the President of the Board of Matagorda General Hospital, President of Bay City Rotary Club, Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 4545, and as the Post Jr. Vice Commander in Bay City VFW Post 2438.
Torsten is survived by his wife, Cornelia Cobb Normann-Petersen; his children and their spouses, Louyse and Erik Siegel and Charles and Cheryl Normann-Petersen; and his grandchildren, Cecillia and Peyton. Torsten is also survived by his nieces, whom he loved as daughters, Dana Wissink Hillis, Anita Matthes Johnson, Lela Matthes Matos, and Allison Wissink Coleman.
If you knew Torsten, you will remember him always with an easy smile on his face and a Coors Light in his hand. If you knew him well, you will remember that his socks were black. Always.
A private service will be held on March 27, 2021 with hopes of having a larger memorial this summer.
