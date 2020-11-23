Shirley Pesak
September 6, 1950 - November 20, 2020
Shirley Pesak, 70, of Alvin, Texas passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1950 in Dickinson, ND to the late Henry and Doris (Hartung) Myran.
Survivors include her daughter, Angel Pesak of Alvin; son, Kevin Pesak of Friendswood; siblings, Larry (LauraLee), Judy, Barb, and David; and grandchildren, Bryce Pesak, Cole Pesak, Michael Pesak Jr., Ryland Pesak, Cierra Pesak, Ashlynn Looper, Noah Looper, and Rylee Luke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Grant Pesak and Michael Pesak; and brothers, Michael and Terry.
