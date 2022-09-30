Charles L. Hargrove 59, of Wadsworth, passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 30, 1963 in Cuero, TX to Charles Dudley Hargrove and Barbara Jean Spencer Hargrove.
Charles was a volunteer fire fighter, and electrical heater and air conditioning tech. He loved his job and was always there to help out family and friends in any way possible.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hargrove and Barbara Neicase; wife Tonja France Hargrove; sister Patricia Ann Frick; brother James Ross Warren; grandparents A.W. “Snuffy” Spencer and wife Faye Ester Spencer; grandmother Lila Mae Hargrove; uncles Oliver C. Hargrove and O’Daniel Hargrove, and niece Melanie Faye Powell.
He is leaves behind to grieve his loss: sisters Lisa Powell Presley and husband Jesse, and Sandra Kay Hitchcock and husband Bill; brothers Alan Dale Warren, David Lee Hargrove and wife Andrea Mary Beth Parks; Johnathon Will Parks, Alan Ray Parks and wife Shannon, Patricia Lynn Rhyne; nephew Kent Earl McDonald and wife Crystal Cody Lyle Hudson and wife Anna. Ashley Powel Wagnon and husband Jeff, James Lee Davies, Amber Dawn Villors and Judio, and Nikki Elaine Wright; great-nephew Hunter Lee Bruening; great-neice Elizabeth Wagnon; uncles W.L. Spencer and wife Sue, and Gary Spencer and wife Anna; cousins Dennis Spencer, Stephanie Targot and husband, and so many more family, friends and relatives who will love and miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Charles’ life will be held at a later date.
