Vernon Lee Caesar III
April 10, 1991 – July 25, 2021
Funeral services for Vernon Lee Caesar III, 30 of Bay City, Texas will be held on August 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, Texas. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave. D. Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at lakesidemfh@gmail.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253