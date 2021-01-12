Lurline Johnson Fletcher
December 11, 1943 – January 5, 2021
Lurline Johnson Fletcher, 77, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Webster, Texas.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on Saturday, December 11, 1943, the daughter of Lorenzo Johnson and Edith Grice Johnson.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger, Texas.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.
