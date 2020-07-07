Evangelina Reyna
December 7, 1941 - July 5, 2020
Evangelina Reyna, 78, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1941 in Raymondville, Texas to the late Benito Cortinas Sr. and Fernanda Vitela Cortinas.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Adam Reyna Jr.; sisters, Enriqueta Ortiz, Ernestina Bargas and Elva Avila; and brothers, Samuel Cortinas and Benito Cortinas Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Reyna Sr.; daughters, Corinne Gonzales (Raul) and Rebecca Flores (Eddie); sons, Johnnie Reyna Sr. (Terry) and Armand Reyna (Katty); sisters, Dolores Martinez and Elida Samarripas; brother, George Cortinas (Margaret); daughter-in-law, Annette Reyna (Adam Jr.); 19 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Armand Reyna, John Edward Flores Jr., Johnnie Reyna Jr., George Cortinas, Gary Wooten and Gustavo Olvera.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.