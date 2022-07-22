Howard Thomas Harper was born on December 18, 1946. He entered heaven on July 17, 2022.
He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Webb Harper, his daughter Tasha Werner, sons Hunter Harper and Dennis Harper, and many grandchildren, his sister Mary McCaleb Franklin and her children Caren and Mahdroo McCaleb, a dear aunt, Helen Dunbar Cobble, and numerous cousins.
Howard grew up nearby on the Buckeye Ranch with his parents Melvin and Leona who predecease him. He bought his first cows when he was in junior high with money he earned picking up and burning oak stumps to help his father clear land for rice farming. Ever since Howard has loved being on the land, working cattle, spading levees, mowing pastures, or working on equipment. In his down time, you would find him with his nose in a book. Howard loved to read, and he read everything. He was a walking encyclopedia. He learned everything a man could except how to spell.
Most of us know Howard because of his service to Christ. He felt the call of God to be a preacher from a young age and went on to earn a doctorate in theology. He pastored many churches including the Mason Baptist Church, La Belle Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Markham, First Baptist Church of Matagorda and Midfield Community Church where his great grandfather had been a circuit rider Pastor over 100 years ago.
For his entire life Howard counseled the troubled, visited the sick, fed the poor, led mission trips and church retreats. Howard married or buried more of us than we can count. His Christlike service has reached far beyond his family and town, and we can feel the outpouring of love and support from the many who felt his impact. His passing leaves a big hole in many lives, and he will be deeply missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at the First Baptist Church of Markham at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, followed by a dessert reception afterward. Howard loved desserts.