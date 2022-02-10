Edowina Bankhead

Edowina “Winnie” Bankhead, 95, of Markham, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 18, 1926, in Ville Platte, Louisiana, to Simon and Aline Tate.
Winnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Memaw. She was a longtime resident of Markham, Texas. In her early years she enjoyed working as a respiratory therapist. Later, she enjoyed the time she spent in Rockport, Texas making memories with family and friends. Often you could find her sitting outside in the sunshine, watching the squirrels and hummingbirds, and enjoying the view of her beautiful flowers. She loved to cook and read her prayer book. Memaw was a kind and beautiful soul; anyone who knew her loved her. She will be missed beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Alfred “Sonny” Bankhead and son, Donald Ray Bankhead; and 9 siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Judith Sliva and husband Tony of Blessing, and Janet Saha and husband Mike of El Maton; by grandchildren, Jana Dyer and husband Gerald, Cheryl Griffin and husband Murray, Scott Sliva and Kayla, Jeff Sliva and wife Leslie, Sheri Mayfield and husband Kelly, Mikey Saha and wife Christa, Stacey Spencer and husband Kade, and Mark Saha and wife Andi; and by 23 great-grandchildren.
The Rosary and Funeral Mass were held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing with the Rev. Gabriel J. Mensah, Rev. Samuel Appiasi, and Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers were her great grandsons Nathan Sliva, Cameron Riojas, Chance Riojas, Garrett Mayfield, Cole Mayfield, and Bryce Sliva.