Thomas Edward Billington, 62, of Bay City passed away March 3, 2022. He was born February 22, 1960, in Bay City to the late Elmer Billington and Mary Lou Davidson Billington.
Tom was a kind-hearted, fun-loving, God-fearing man who loved life and all the people around him! He never knew a stranger as he had one of those friendly faces that people could not resist. He loved making his wife laugh and spending quality time with his family. He always enjoyed family gatherings and seeing everyone have so much fun together. He so enjoyed reminiscing with his Van Vleck classmates, and he loved them so much. Faith, Family, and Freedom were of the utmost importance to him, and he had become quite the patriot through the years.
Tom was a hardworking man who understood wholeheartedly that hard work pays off in life. He so enjoyed keeping the properties running smoothly for the comfort of his tenants. It was very important to him. He was very talented and crafty with his hands and so creative. He could do just about anything.
He also knew that if you worked hard, you played hard. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies in Galveston, Matagorda, and on an occasional Baffin Bay trip. He enjoyed many hunting days on the deer lease as well with his son and buddies.
Tom was loved by so many and will be missed immensely!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John E. “Eddie” Billington. Survivors include his wife of 39 years Kelly Kainer Billington; son Chris Billington (Tammy); sisters Christine Burwell, Martha Kolojaco, Linda Kennedy (Matt), Kay Atherton (Bradley) and Carol LeMaster (Joe); grandsons Chase Billington and Cole Billington and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Cedar Lane Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Joe LeMaster, Matt Kennedy, Lloyd “Bradley” Atherton, Kyle Kainer, George “Bubba” McKelvy, Billy Wigginton, and Eric Brieden.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or United States Veteran Charity of your choice as Tom was quite the patriot.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.