Pamela Spiller King
June 17, 1957 – November 9, 2020
Pamela Spiller King, 63, of Giddings, TX passed away November 9, 2020 in Giddings. She was born June 17, 1957 in Bay City, TX.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bethel St. Paul United Baptist Church in Giddings. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follownthe service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
