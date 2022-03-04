Norma Jean Walker
October 24, 1946 –
March 2, 2022
Norma Jean “Jeanie” Walker 75, of Bay City, went on to glory on March 2, 2022. She was born October 24, 1946, in Beaumont, Texas to the late Jesse Denman Kersh and Anna Andrews Kersh.
Growing up in Beaumont with her six siblings, Jeanie and her family moved around the Gulf Coast with her father’s job in the oil field. She settled in Bay City, where she would meet and unknowingly befriend her future sister-in-law. Through a little matchmaking from that new friend and mail correspondence; she met the love of her life, Glenn. Upon his return home from the Navy, they met formally and began a short courtship before their marriage on September 6, 1963. They first lived in Bay City, Wadsworth, and Matagorda before planting permanent roots in Bay City, in the same house they and so many others call home to this day.
Jeanie and Glenn welcomed four children into the world, who would altogether bless them with 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jeanie’s roles of wife, mother, and Mawmaw were her identity and treasure while on this earth. She loved her family with everything she had and was a beautiful example of unconditional love to everyone she met.
A natural born Cajun, Jeanie had a zeal about her that was revered and sometimes feared. “I’m passionate” is what she would jokingly say after letting her opinions be known in a given situation. She had a love for our great nation and would proudly display her American flag in the front yard at all times. Jeanie had so many passions including hosting family gatherings, gardening, cooking gumbo, decorating for Christmas, quilting/crocheting, and welcoming the first cold fronts each fall with such anticipation after the long, hot, Texas summers.
Jeanie had a faith in Jesus that could move mountains. After giving her heart to the Lord, her life was forever changed for the better. She was a living testimony to the goodness of God and His love for us until the day she went to be with Him for eternity.
Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents, and beloved son Glenn Walker Jr. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Glenn Walker Sr.; daughters Terri Savage (Pip) and Wendy Baker (Jeff); son Cody Walker (Amy); sisters Ruthie Webre, Judy Guidry, Sandra Kersh and Vicki Hauff; brothers Buddy Kersh and Gary Kersh; grandchildren Glenn Walker III (Heather), Kelli Patton (Nick), Emily Bohls(Josh), Tyler Baker, Audrey Baker, Clara Baker, Reid Baker, Cody Walker Jr., Cade Walker, and great-grandchildren Lily Walker, Christian Walker, Caleb Walker, Dakota Patton, Dallas Patton, and Evan Patton.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Word of Life Church. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Melvin Ryman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers are Pip Savage, Jeff Baker, Nick Patton, Josh Bohls, Tyler Baker, and Frank Montague.
“Special thanks to the staff at Palacios Community Hospital for the love and care that she and our family received.”
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.