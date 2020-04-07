Jean Katherine Brodsky
August 24, 1922 - April 5, 2020
Jean Katherine Brodsky, 97, of Van Vleck, Texas passed away April 5, 2020. She was born August 24, 1922 in Ranger, Texas to the late Gordon Parchman and Octavia Kennedy Parchman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. “Joe” Brodsky in 2011.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Brodsky and wife Terry; grandchildren, Rachel Brodsky, Joshua Brodsky, Aaron Brodsky and Kara Williams; great-grandchildren, Dawson Bennett, Jillian Brodsky, Kinsley Williams and Ruddick Williams; and extended family members, Mark, Theresa and Caleb Garrison.
We wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff members of IPH Hospice for the dedicated care and concern shown to our family
Interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.