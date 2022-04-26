Beckett Kile

Beckett Monroe Kile of Bay City passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents on April 23, 2022. He was born February 23, 2022.
Beckett was loved by so many. Beckett loved taking bubble baths with his mom, Rachel and loved listening to the Beatles with his dad, Craig while he worked on projects in the garage. He also loved spending time with his three grandparents, Ya-Ya, Honey, and Granpop and he lit up when he saw his beautiful sisters, Scarlett and M’Keana. He loved being held close by his parents and grandparents. He had just started showing his beautiful smile and personality with his cute dimples. He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Freddie Kile.
He is survived by his parents, Craig Kile and Rachel Johnson; maternal grandparents, Rick “Granpop” and Martha “Honey” Johnson; paternal grandmother, Carolyn “Ya-Ya” Kile; sisters, Scarlett and M’Keana Kile; uncles and aunts, Casey Kile (Amy), Clint Kile (Tori), and Paige Relle (Clayton) and a number of cousins and other relatives.
Services pending. Please visit taylorbros.net or social media for information about service date and time. Pallbearers; Casey Kile and Clint Kile, Honorary Pallbearers; Farris Crain, John Fitzgerald, Frank Hurley, James Kile, and Jason Roe
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via GoFundMe in memory of Beckett Monroe Kile. All donations will be given to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital where Beckett was cared for by the most caring team we could ask for.