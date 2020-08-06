Elizabeth Nelson Atthowe Howard
(Missy)
June 17, 1946 - August 3, 2020
Elizabeth Nelson Atthowe Howard (Missy), 74, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home in Blessing, Texas. She was born on June 17, 1946 in Lakeport, California to the late Reginald Atthowe and Elizabeth Nelson Myers Atthowe.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Missy is survived by her husband, Curtis Howard; daughter, Elizabeth Nelson Howard Kirk and husband Brian of Kingwood; brother, John Atthowe and sister, Nancy Pickral both of Lexington, Virginia; sister, Margie Grant of Wilmington, South Carolina; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A private family service and scattering of ashes will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.