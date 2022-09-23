Walter Ritz, 82, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1939, in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Matagorda, Texas.
Walter served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966 and had top secret clearance as part of manning state of the art radar stations in California and Michigan during that time. Later, he attended flight school in Nevada to become a crop duster. He obtained some notoriety after surviving three plane crashes over the course of his lifetime, and was sometimes jokingly called, “Walk-Away-Walter,” after a newspaper article showed a picture of his crashed plane with the caption, “And He Walked Away!” Walter loved learning about other cultures and lived and worked in Trinidad-Tobago for a period of time. He was an adventurer and a sailor, enjoying the open seas when he wasn’t in the sky. Walter was an exceptional storyteller, and an amazing friend, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a humorous intellectual, full of wisdom and advice for younger generations. He enjoyed entertaining his friends, Jimmy Buffet’s music, and black and white movies with happy endings–especially musicals. He loved watching the squirrels and identifying birds. May Walter have blue skies and calm seas, Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, from now on.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Harold Ritz; his mother, Margaret Alice Murdoch; and his brother, Clifford Harold Ritz, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn Ritz; grandson Alex Ware; granddaughter Erin Ryman; grandson-in-law Hunter Ryman; great granddaughter Ezra Ryman; great grandson Emmet Ryman; multiple cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Matagorda United Methodist Church with Rev. Maggie Young Officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home (979) 245-4613.