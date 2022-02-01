Manuel Pena, 73, of Markham, Texas passed away January 28, 2022. Born in Brownsville, Texas on January 14, 1949, to Abelardo Peña and Ramona Guajardo Peña. Manuel worked in the oil and gas industry for over 50 years. He was raised in Blessing. On June 28, 1969, he married Rosa Martinez, settling in Bay City then later moving to Markham, TX in 1976. His work took him to various countries around the world. He enjoyed the adventure that this kind of life brought. He was an active member in the Family Worship Center for over 20 years. For many years he was a member of the Bay City Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his father Abelardo Peña, mother Ramona Peña, and brother Antonio Peña. Survivors include his wife Rosa Peña, brother Abelardo Peña Jr., daughters Cynthia Peña Lauthers (Jonathan) of Cypress, Sasha Peña Nevarez (Kevin) of Markham, and Crystal Peña Crouse (Shaun) of Dickinson; eight grandchildren Ashley Gravel (Mathieu), Keegan Johnson, Kurby Johnson, Noah-Mazen Manuel Peña, Marcus-Antonio Manuel Hernandez, Rylan-James Manuel Brassfield, Alexandra Crouse, and Wyatt Crouse; three great grandchildren Nathan, Danielle, and Alexander.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Family Worship Center. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor James Guerrero officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers are Keegan Johnson, Noah Pena, Marcus Hernandez, Jonathan Lauthers, Kevin Nevarez, Shaun Crouse, Mathieu Gravel and Ty Hemphill. Honorary pallbearers are Rylan Brassfield, Wyatt Crouse, Nathan Losoya and Antonio Pena, Jr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.