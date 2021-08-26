Carl Wayne
August 23,1955 - August 16, 2021
On Tuesday August 23,1955 a baby boy was born to Andrew and Ola Mae Pointer, they chose to name him Carl Wayne. Every time his big sister would try to say brother, it would come out “Bubba”. Carl started school thinking that his real name was Bubba.
At an early age he accepted Christ and was baptized at Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church by his father Rev. A.H. Pointer. He was active in the youth choir and B.T.U. and he loved to fish and bowl.
Carl attended Bay City High School graduating in 1973, continuing his education at Prairie A&M University and later transferred to University of Houston where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. He worked for AT&T for several years as well as other jobs in sales.
Carl was a longtime resident in Burlington, Vermont until he completed his earthly journey on August 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Andrew Houston Pointer and Ola Mae Hayes Jones Pointer, sister Dorothy Mae Pointer Hood, brothers Andrew Houston Pointer, Jr. and Eddie Nathaniel Pointer.
Carl leaves to cherish his fond memories, his daughter, Carla Cher’re Dixon of Houston, sisters; Andrea LaNette Pointer Spencer of Austin, Sher’ri Deniese Pointer Stone of Bay City, brothers; Russell Newman Pointer (Wanda) of Van Vleck, Michael Ray Pointer of Houston and Godsister Debra Miller Hill of Houston, uncles; Sherman Hayes, Brooklyn, NY, Kenneth Stroman of Houston, aunts; Margaret Jones Matthews of Dickinson, Ida Mildred Hayes Middleton, Philadelphia, PA, and a host of family and friends.