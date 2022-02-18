A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 7708 County Road 317, Brazoria, Texas 77422, with the Rev. Alvin Williams Officiating. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Duncan Robert Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.
Webster Williams, Jr. age 78, passed on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at M.D. Anderson Hospital, Houston, Texas. Webster was reared in the Cedar Lake and Sargent community of Matagorda County. He graduated in May 1962 from O.H. Herman High School, Van Vleck, Texas, where he was an outstanding basketball player. After high school Webster was drafted into the United States Army in 1964, where he served for two years. After completing his military duty, he returned home to attend Houston Community College where he received a Mechanic Certification. Webster’s love of car’s led him to become an entrepreneur early in his career when he became the Owner and Manager of a Shell Service Station on the corner of Scott and McGregor in Houston, Texas, where he used his craft working on cars and meeting people.
He was married to Ina Nelson and to this union three children were born, Zina, Lennie and Aletha Williams. He loved talking about his children and grandchildren and oh, how he enjoyed family gatherings.
After retiring, Webster returned to his community and later married Patricia Allen who was a loyal and dedicated wife until his death.
Webster is preceded in death by his parents, Webster Williams and Leathie Williams, his brothers Robert L. Williams, Claude Williams, and Clarence (C.C.) Williams, his daughter Zina Beth Williams and granddaughter Neima Williams-Stewart.
Webster is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams, Son, Lennie Ira Williams, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Daughters, Aletha Curtis, San Antonio, Texas and Fallon Sidney, Bay City, Texas. Sisters, Rosie Green, Cedar Lane, Betty Lou Herring, Brazoria, Dennie Jones, Sweeny, and Martha Brown, Dancinger, Texas. Grandchildren, Lakiesha Williams-Till, Glen Till, Christopher White, Myles White, Nicole Williams, Haley Williams, Gracie Williams, Devin Broussard, Iesha Broussard, and Joseph Curtis. Great grandsons, Colhin Stewart and Alonzo Broussard. Aunt, Carrie Williams-Thomas, Brazoria and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.