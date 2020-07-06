Captain Frank Sinclair Craft Jr.
March 11, 1962 - July 2, 2020
On Thursday July 2nd, 2020, Captain Frank Sinclair Craft Jr. loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed the final inspection to walk the golden beat of heavens streets at the age of 58.
Craft was born to Frank Sinclair Craft Sr. and Eileen Hite Craft on March 11, 1962 in Bay City, TX. A graduate of Bay City High, Class of 1980, he continued his education at Sam Houston State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. While attending Sam Houston State University, Frank began his lifelong passion in a career in law enforcement at the age of 18 with the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, TX. Craft would move on to Wharton Police Department before joining the Matagorda County Sheriff Office Reserves. In 1996 he was elected as Matagorda Precinct 2 Constable, serving 24 years until present date as Constable Craft. Captain Frank Craft also served at Matagorda County Sheriff Department for the last 12 years where he was a master peace officer. Many of his co-workers looked up to him for advice and support.
On March 3rd, 1984 Frank married the absolute love of his life Marcy Ann Young Craft. Together they raised two children, Chad Sinclair Craft and Courtney Elizabeth Martin. Frank enjoyed nothing more than fishing, skiing in Colorado and beach time at the peninsula spending “island time” with his best friend and wife Marcy. There has never been a more compatible duo than Poncho and Marcella. Craft was also a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Bay City, TX. Papa's time with his grandchildren always brought a smile to his face and laughter in all of our hearts. He loved to mentor his children and grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank Sinclair Craft Sr.; mother, Eileen Hite Craft; and brother, David Albert Craft.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Marcy; his children, Chad Craft and wife (Sayrah), Courtney Martin and husband (Matthew); granddaughters, Mary-Margaret Ann, Izabella Ray, Byrdie Eileen and Fischer Sinclair Craft, expected to arrive February 2021; one sister, Jean Ann Finlay and husband Judge Mark Finlay; nephews, Andrew Blayne Finlay and wife (Amanda), David Cody Finlay and wife (Dana); great-nieces, Baylee, Bryce and Paige; great-nephew, Mark Finlay; mother-in-law, Pat Williams and husband (Rick Folsom); brothers-in-law, Bart Young and wife (Lucy) and Wes Young and wife (Kay); nieces, Chloe and Breeana Young, Kenzi Garcia and husband; as well as several loved ones, co-workers, brothers and friends.
In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Funeral Service attendees will be limited to family members and law enforcement ONLY.
Pallbearers will be Cody Finlay, Blayne Finlay, Lee Wikoff, David Johs, Bart Young, and Wes Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Mark Finlay, Matagorda Co. Sheriff’s Office & all area Law Enforcement, Ron Ballenger, Bill Crow, Dan Shine, Andy Carter, Gary Jones, and the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity Brothers.
Those who wish to express their respect for Captain Craft may witness the funeral procession by lining up on either side of 7th Street beginning at Craft’s Furniture and ending in Van Vleck at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
If you choose, you may follow BEHIND the procession to Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck for the interment service.
Practice social distancing and Please do not arrive at Roselawn ahead of the procession.
Online condolences may be shared with the family
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX