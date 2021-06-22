Kay Annette Brown
January 19, 1937 – May 16, 2021
Kay Annette Brown, 84, of Bay City, Texas passed away May 16, 2021. She was born January 19, 1937 in Fairfield, Virginia to the late William Cassell and Edna Fant Cassell.
She was a 1st Grade teacher for many years. Her husband, Marshall Everett Brown Jr. preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Mark David Brown and William Scott “Billy” Brown.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held June 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas.