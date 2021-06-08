James Zboral Sr.
July 3, 1971 - May 28, 2021
James Zboral Sr. passed away at age 49 on Friday, May 28, 2021.
He was born on July 3, 1971 to and raised by Sophia Cadriel and Jose M. Zboral Sr, in Houston, Texa; along with his birth parents, Guadalupe and Minerva Gonzales Zboral.
Mr. Zboral learned many trades throughout his life starting out as an electrician for many years and working in construction for the last few. He was known for living life to the fullest and always having a great time. He loved spending time with family and friends, watching sports, and collecting things that brought him joy. Anyone who knew Mr. Zboral knew him as selfless, loving and compassionate. A family man who considered anyone family as long as they extended the love that he gave.
He is survived by his four children, James Jr., Alyssa, Rosa, and Ceclia Zboral; his grandchildren, Brayleigh and Mya Zboral, Genesis, Darius, Messiah, and Leslie III Brinkley, Tamia Ramirez, Nova, and Kalahari Jackson; his siblings, Kimberly Brewer, Mary Lou Hokenson, Willie, Lupe, Frankie, Ismeal, and Mary Zboral; Luci Nevarez, Luisa Currie, Delfina Jalomo, Melissa Benavidez, Leo Jr., etc.
Mr. Zboral was preceded in death by his late wife, Jeri; his little sister, Minerva Zboral (Blacky); birth father, Guadalupe Zboral; and his granddaughter, Heaven Brinkley.