Renee Woodard Hill Ketchum
January 17, 1962 – July 7, 2020
Renee Woodard Hill Ketchum. 58, formerly of Cedar Lake, Texas, peacefully transitioned from this life to life eternal on July 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
She was born on Wednesday, January 17, 1962, in New Gulf, Texas to Horace Woodard Sr. and Girtha Lee Williams Woodard.
Renee was a 1980 graduate of Sweeny High School. After receiving her degree in education, her career experiences included serving as educator with the Van Vleck ISD, Bay City ISD, Sweeny ISD, Hempstead ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, mentoring her students toward their ultimate goal in achievement and excellence.
She was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake, Texas, and later the New Light Christian Center in Missouri, City, Texas. She held firm to her faith and belief in God throughout life.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Ketchum; two sons, Shyler Hill and Sharnell Hill; father, Horace Woodard Sr.; two sisters, Cheryl Williams and Faye Wamget; brother, Horace Woodard Jr.; two aunts and mentors, Wilhelm Moye and Tena Simien; uncle, Albert Woodard Sr.; and an enormous host of other relatives and a family of many, many friends.
Public viewing and guest registry will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas; and on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the New Light Christian Center, 14415 Fondren Road, Missouri City, Texas 77489; followed by a private funeral service for FAMILY ONLY at 2 p.m.
Entombment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Texas, alongside her mother, Girth Lee Woodard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be submitted to her go-fund “For The Love Of Renee.”
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd.), Bay City, Texas 77414; 979-245-5197.