Funeral services for Bruce Kay, 84 of Giddings, are scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Giddings. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Merle Bruce Kay was born on June 2, 1937, in Laredo, Texas to Merle Fleetwood and Margaret (Ray) Kay. After going to college at Sam Houston, Bruce worked on several ranches as a foreman. Bruce married Carol Dykes on February 14, 2017, in Giddings, Texas. During the oil boom he started Kay Services which supplied many oil field companies. He went on to be a salesman for Halliburton where he worked until retirement. Bruce was a past president of the Texas Youth Rodeo Association and assisted with the Matagorda County Roping Club. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fish, riding, roping, and working with his cattle. Bruce liked to play dominoes, watch old westerns, go to rodeos, and traveling to Louisiana. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Bruce passed away the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home in Giddings, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Margaret Kay, and his granddaughter, Ashley Dorchuck.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Kay of Giddings; two sons, Lamar & Melissa Kay of Vidor and Kenneth Kay of La Grange; daughter, Kimberly Kretschmar of New Zealand; three granddaughters, Natalie Womack of Vidor, Valerie and Theron Reynolds of Vidor, and Hillary Smith and Jason Noyola of Nederland; eleven great grandchildren, and one sister, Marguerite and Bob Parnell of Sandia.
Memorials may be made to the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch or to First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.