Thomas "Swan" Jackson Jr.
Thomas "Swan" Jackson Jr., of Bay City, Texas answered The Master’s call on October 7, 2020.
Thomas loved being around his family and loved ones. He enjoyed watching sports especially basketball. He lead his basketball team to the state championship in 1979.
Thomas leaves to mourn his Heavenly Departure his father, Thomas Jackson Sr., one brother, Samuel Jackson; and four sisters, Faye Jackson, Brenda Jackson, Mairrlyn Cross and Jacqueline Jackson.
You may visit Thomas as he lies in state on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Enterprise Baptist Church, 2420 Avenue B, in the Fellowship Hall, Bay City, Texas from 2 o’clock p.m. until 7 o’clock p.m. Please remember to wear your mask and we will be practicing social distancing. Flowers may be delivered to the Church on Friday.
We will pause to remember Thomas on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at The Bay City Sports Complex.
Mr. Jackson will take his earthly rest at Hudgins Cemetery.
Final arrangements entrusted to Rodney F. Byrd Funeral Directors.
Directed by the of staff of FFC-Dianne Brown, 979-264-0953.