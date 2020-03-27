Eddie Foster Roberts
April 17, 1922 – March 15, 2020
Heavenly Father, we lift our hearts in praise to Thee, for Your light that has never failed, for Your love that has never left us; for those visions which dispels our doubts, and the hope that lessens our sorrows. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
A private entombment will be at the Roberts family plot at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.