Pedro Medina Jr.
June 11, 1982 - January 1, 2021
Pedro Medina Jr., 38, of Markham, TX passed away January 1, 2021. He was born June 11, 1982 in Galveston, TX to Pedro Pete Medina and Mary Ann Castaeda.
Pedro is preceded in death by his brother, Sergio Medina.
He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Lydia Castaeda; sister, Catherine Medina; brothers, Gabriel Medina and Paul Medina; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Markham.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.