Gustavo “Lavao” Mendoza
July 4, 1963 - June 25, 2021
Gustavo “Lavao” Mendoza, 57, of Bay City, Texas passed away June 25, 2021. He was born in Mexico on July 4, 1963 to the late Jose Mendoza Mendoza and Leonarda Vargas Mendoza.
Survivors include daughters, Flor Calderon (Salomon), Ofelia Mendoza (Martin Paz) and Marisol Mendoza; son, Gustavo Mendoza Jr.; sisters, Ester Mendoza, Ofelia Mendoza, Josefina Mendoza, Graciela Paredes and Angelica Vega, Maria Lurdes Serrano; brother, Manuel Mendoza; and grandchildren, Giselle Calderon, Celeste Calderon, Eduardo Calderon, Devenny Mendoza, Jayla Mendoza, Sofia Paz, Martin Gustavo Paz and Olivia Paz who will be arriving soon.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Victor and Odulia Mendoza.
Public visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City; a rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Gustavo Mendoza Jr., Victor Mendoza Jr., Manuel Mendoza Jr., Martin Paz, Salomon Calderon, Francisco Gurrola, Frank Calleja, and Layo Vargas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family.