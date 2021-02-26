Hadden Mathis Dietrich
October 28, 1924 – February 23, 2021
Hadden Mathias Dietrich was born to the late Vernon Dietrich and Mary Ottis Dietrich on October 28, 1924 in Gulf, Texas. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on February 23, 2021 in Katy, Texas.
His early years were lived with his family, including sister, Audrey (Nini) on the shoreline of East Matagorda Bay. After the hurricane of 1934, they moved into the township of Matagorda where he lived until graduating from Bay City High School in 1942.
During World War II he served in the U.S. Merchant Marines running convoys of munitions and supplies across the Atlantic. He was in Cherbourg, France on VE day, returning to the U.S. and then on to the Pacific theater. After the war, he sailed with The Lykes Lines making multiple voyages across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and passages through the Suez and Panama canals. His final trip was a circumnavigation of the world lasting over 7 months. When asked what, in all his many travels, was his favorite port of call, he never hesitated to answer with a smile, “Havana, Cuba.”
While in the dentist chair back in Bay City, Texas during a shore leave, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Louise Cole. She was working as a dental assistant and initiated the conversation with: “I like your socks.” Those argyle socks are still in safe keeping.
Hadden and Dorothy were the second couple married at the then new Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City on July 18, 1950 and lived there almost 67 years together in Bay City. Hadden came ashore and worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in Old Ocean, Texas for 35 years holding numerous positions and retired as a warehouse supervisor in 1985.
Together they raised two sons, Hadden Jr. and Cole. They enjoyed entertaining and being surrounded by people. They hosted formal Christmas and New Year’s parties as well as informal fish fries, barbecues and crawfish boils. Hadden was always quick with a joke or funny story to keep the party festive. They had many good times with friends and family at their summer camp at Chinquapin overlooking East Matagorda Bay. Their grandchildren, Zac and Shelby, stayed with them frequently and enjoyed the pontoon boat, fishing, swimming and ski bobbing. In later years, the great granddaughters, Katy and Leah, joined in the 4-generational gatherings, both enjoying the rides on their great-grandparent’s walkers.
After Dorothy’s passing in 2017, Hadden moved to Colonial Oaks Assisted Living in Katy where he continued to enjoy life with his family, the amenities, friends and staff at The Oaks as well as eating out frequently.
Hadden was preceded in death by Dorothy; his parents; and sister.
He is survived by his sons, Hadden Dietrich Jr. and wife Kathy of Katy and Cole Dietrich of Houston; grandchildren, Zachary Dietrich and wife Tracy of McKinney, Texas, Shelby Vinson and husband Richard of Midlothian, Texas; and great grandchildren, Katherine Cole Vinson and Leah Cheryl Vinson.
On Monday, March 1, 2021 a Rosary will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are expected. Pallbearers will be Zac Dietrich, Rich Vinson, Kim Abshier, Roy Cole, John Dickerson III and Trip Wyse. Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Garner, Bill Gleason and Dickie Kovar.
The family extends special thanks to Dolores Martinez and Alice DeWitt of Bay City for their love and selfless caregiving to our parents, Dickie Kovar for always being the neighbor next door, and his extended “family” at Colonial Oaks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross School or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.