Roland Lee Lehmann
September 13, 1964 – February 18, 2021
Roland Lee Lehmann, 56, was born in Kingsville, Texas on September 13, 1964 and passed away suddenly on February 18, 2021.
Roland is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Amy, and their beloved son, Terence. Other survivors include his parents, Richard and Brigitta Lehmann; brothers, Richard of Broussard, Louisiana and Michael (Tracy) of New Braunfels, Texas; nephew, Karl Lehmann; niece, Kimberly Lehmann (Matthew); great niece, Julianne Rose Lanclos; great nephew, Liam Lanclos; niece, Halli Shannon McKee, niece, Carrie Ann Baade (Kris); nephew, David Wm. Jones; nephews, Christopher Lehmann and Nicholas Lehmann; aunt, Ingrid Sedlacek, of Karlshrue, Germany; cousin, Dieter Erkeling of Karlshrue, Germany; mother-in-law, Peggy Connell; sister-in-law, Patti Steed; and sister-in-law, Jan Jones (Dave).
Roland was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mitzi and Karl Sedlacek; and paternal grandparents, Rosa and Karl Lehmann; father-in-law, William Eugene “Bill” Connell; nephew, Conal Patrick McKee; and sister-in-law, Karen Lehmann.
Roland was confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church and grew to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Roland was employed by MEHOP and was owner of Lehmann Enterprises.
Roland loved and enjoyed each and every day of his life. Those who knew him loved his larger-than-life personality, and those lucky enough to get one of his wonderful hugs counted themselves lucky. He had a new appreciation of life after surviving colon cancer in 2004 and becoming the proud father of his precious son, Terence. Roland could always be found on the soccer field and most recently the basketball court where Terence actively played sports. Roland was very involved in Terence’s life.
Roland was a proud member of the Bay City Youth Soccer Board and coached his son’s soccer team, Coastal Raiders, for many years. Roland was an avid supporter of the Bay City Blackcat Football team and in 1982, coached under Ron Mills, was honored to receive First Team All-District Linebacker. After high school graduation, Roland attended Wharton County Junior College and earned an Associate Degree in electronics. Roland and his father went into business together at Rick’s Electronics in 1983. Roland then began a part-time business, Lehmann Enterprises, as a federal firearms dealer and enjoyed firearms service and sales. He was a member of the El Campo Gun Range. Roland was a proud Texan and an American patriot.
Services will be held on Friday February 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bay City with Dr. Michael Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with Vicar Laura Anderson of St. Peter Lutheran Church officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rick Lehmann, Mike Lehmann, Craig Standlee, Nathan Cashion, James McDonald, Jamie Svetlik, Corey McCray and Adrian Hartsfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Berry, Lorne Webster, Carey Orsak, Freddie Jackson, Bret Attaway, Aaron Attaway, Todd Attaway, Matthew Lanclos and Karl Lehmann.
Roland touched the lives of all who knew him. His closest friends and family referred to him, fondly, as “The Protector.” Roland will forever remain in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Baycel Federal Credit Union, c/o Terence M. Lehmann Education Fund, 2320 6th Street, Bay City, TX 77414. 979-244-3995.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.