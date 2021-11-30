Ronald Eugene Fehmel
August 27, 1946 –
November 25, 2021
Ronald Eugene Fehmel was born August 27th, 1946 in Bonham, Texas to Bill and Hazel Fehmel, the youngest of their 4 children. He began his journey to Heaven and left his earthly life on November 25, 2021. Ronnie graduated from Bay City High School in 1965 and attended Lamar University before re-turning back to Bay City in 1967, where he was a lifelong resident.
Ronnie had a zest for life, a larger than life personality, and he certainly lived his to the fullest. He became a pilot at the age of 16 and had flown over 40,000 hours prior to his crash in 2010. Aviation was in his blood, as his father Bill had been a pilot instructor during WW II and began the legacy of Fehmel Dusting Service in 1948 in Bay City, Tx. A true pioneer and icon among the crop-dusting com-munity, flying was Ronnie’s absolute passion. To most people, the sky is the limit…to those who love aviation, the sky is home. His storied career with Fehmel Dusting spanned over 50 years, dedicated to the farming industry in Matagorda County. Ronnie received the TAAA Operator of the Year award in 2010 for the countless hours flying his AgCat. He was an avid supporter of the Matagorda County Fair and Livestock Association, a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed sharing good times with family and friends, travelling, and riding motorcycles. He will be greatly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his son Jerrod Fehmel and grandson Dustin, daughter Wendy Kirkby, husband Brett, and grandson Logan, son Jonathan Fehmel, wife Susan, and granddaughters Haylee and Peyton, stepson Jimmie Pavlu, wife Gina, and grandson Chad, stepdaughter Jill Oates and grandchildren Cam-eron, Connor, and Alana, stepson Joel Pavlu, wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Addisyn and Mason, sis-ter Eleanor Deuel, husband Les, sister Rebecca Phillips, sisters-in-law Margaret Fehmel, Novie Smith, and Clydie Tinnin, brothers-in-law, Mark Tinnin, wife Karen, and Ben Tinnin, wife Rosa as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and his devoted caregivers over the past 11 years.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Tinnin Fehmel, his parents, and his brother Bill Fehmel.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Nichols Street Church of Christ, 1200 Nichols Ave, Bay City, TX 77414. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Epis-copal Church, 2200 Ave E, Bay City, TX 77414 with Rev. Jack Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Leget, Derrill Franzen,
Shane Cornett, Kirby Savage, Billy Mayfield, and Kevin McKissick.
