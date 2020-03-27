William Dallas Goff
October 22, 1956 - March 25, 2020
William Dallas Goff, of Bay City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020 in Bay City, Texas. He passed at home while surrounded by loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Due to current situations concerning public health, viewing will be private. If you choose to attend the Graveside Service, please practice the suggested social distancing.
William was born on October 22, 1956 in San Angelo, Texas to Gene and Gaylia Goff. On December 24, 1999, William Goff married the love of his life, Debra Tellez. William was a talented musician, who performed with the Christian singing group, His Ambassadors. He was a principal and band director whose life’s goal was to encourage kids to love music and love themselves.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Gene B. Goff and Gaylia C. Goff; and sisters, Kara Goff and Sylvia Miranda.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Goff; mother, Sopa Goff; son, William Dallas Goff (Courtney Goff); grandchildren, Brandon Goff and Lindy Goff; daughter, DesaRay Goff; daughter, Alyssa Garcia (AJ Garcia); grandson, Baby; brother, David Goff (Marilyn Goff); brother, Garry Goff (Debbie Goff); brother, Ron Goff (Mary Goff); sister, Frances Porras; sister, Sally Delgado (Richard Delgado); sister, Linda Boone (Bill Boone), and Sandra Tellez. William is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
William will be greatly missed by his five dogs and three cats.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.