Bobbie Sherry

Bobbie Elizabeth (Byrd) Sherry, 90, of Bay City, Texas, went to be with her Lord on February 26, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1931, in Newcastle, Texas to the late Henry H. And Roxie Merle (Ramzy) Byrd.
She graduated from Graham High School in 1949. She met Eugene Hershall Sherry while attending Wharton County Junior College and they were married on March 29, 1952. They began their life together in Bay City where they became faithful members of First Pentecostal Church. She was baptized there in 1954.
Bobbie worked and developed many friendships at First National Bank starting in 1959, and later Norwest and Wells Fargo. After retirement in 1996, she began to pursue her hobbies. She joined Bonnie Babes Doll Club and Memory Makers Quilt Guild and shared her love of dolls and quilting with wonderful friends. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society for some time, and she enjoyed spending time with friends at the Senior Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Tonya Annette Smith, her son-in-law Rev. Tommy Taylor, 2 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Survivors include her daughter Lynette Taylor, grandchildren Natasha Sullivan (Shane), Gordon Smith (Chelsea), Samuel Taylor (Izzy), and Henry Taylor (Camisha), great-grandchildren Kory, Kamryn, Kaylor, Kylan, Keeley, Skylee, Adalyn, and Clementine, son-in-law Mike Smith (Donna), brother Preston Byrd, and brother-in-law Lee Sherry (Barbara).
Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Tuesday March 8, 2022, at First Church, 700 Avenue I, Bay City, Texas. Funeral services at 2 p.m., with Dr. Marvin Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers: Shane Sullivan, Gordon Smith, Samuel Taylor, Henry Taylor, Kory Sullivan, and Mike Smith.
Donations can be made in her memory to First Church of Bay City, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.