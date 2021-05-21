Francis Allison “Butch” Gilbert
March 5, 1945 - May 19, 2021
Francis Allison “Butch” Gilbert, 76, of Bay City, passed away May 19, 2021. He was born March 5, 1945 in Mobile, Alabama to the late A.D. Gilbert and Kathryn Gilbert.
Butch was a 1963 graduate of Milton High School and later attended Pensacola Jr. College. He is Veteran of U.S. Army serving in Germany. He was a long-time employee of South Texas Nuclear Project where he retired. After retiring he owned several businesses in Bay City including Mid-Coast Driving School.
Butch loved many things; dancing, racing, bowling, and coaching youth football and baseball for many years. He never met a stranger and was loved by many. Butch lived his life to the fullest.
Survivors include his daughters, Kim Childers and Janie Gilbert-Galvan (Mike); son, Troy Francis Gilbert (Brooke); sisters, Shirley Gilbert and Barbara Broxson; brothers, Larry Gilbert and Johnny Gilbert; grandchildren, Clarissa Kathryn Childers, Kyndal Leigh Childers, Leighton, Bryce, Cade and Ashton “Boogie” Galvan, Layna Gilbert, Troy Gilbert Jr., Greenlee Gilbert and Benedikt Gilbert; and great grandchildren, Brynlee Childers, Taryn Porter, Jace Galvan and Levi Galvan.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with Chris Webber officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons and Glenn Price.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.