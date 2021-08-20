Amelia Grace Salas
June 9, 2018 - August 17, 2021
Amelia Grace Salas, 3, passed away August 17, 2021. She was born June 9, 2018, in Sugar Land, TX to Jonathan Salas and Serena Garcia Salas.
Amelia loved like no other. Her hugs were the best in the world. If you’ve gotten one you know what we mean! She never judged people by how they looked or their past mistakes. She was not manipulative or self-serving. She always saw the best in people. Amelia’s love was a perfect love. Amelia never knew a stranger and everyone who has met her, even for the briefest moment, has felt her superpower, love! Even the nurses at the hospital could feel her love through the pictures we hung up. This kind of love is truly a God kind of love.
We want to thank you all for standing with us in prayer, your love and support. It means so much to us. She got her Perfect Healing in Gods Perfect way!! She will forever be in our hearts.
Amelia was welcomed in Heaven by her Great Grandparents Joe Garcia Jr. and Margarita S. Garcia. Great Grandparents Fernando Trevino and Cecilia Garcia Medina. Uncle Steve Garcia Jr. and Great Aunt Lidia. Along with countless others.
Survivors include her parents Jonathan and Serena Salas and her brother River Rey Salas; grandparents Steven and Bonnie Garcia and Sonny and Rosie Salas; great grandparents Johnny and Betty Mendiola; Aunt Bonnie (Daniel) Alvarado, Aunt Torri Garcia, Aunt Celeana (Javier) Zepeda, Uncle Tysen Zepeda, Aunt Angela Salas, Aunt Raimee Frick, Uncle Sal Salas, Aunt Christina (Josh) Duke, Aunt Teri (Chris) Case; Cousins Tristan and Zoe Case and Rayner Garcia. Along with numerous Great aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Monday, August 23, 2021, at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Sonny Salas officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Great Uncle Israel Garcia, Uncle Javier Zepeda, Uncle Tysen Zepeda and Uncle Daniel Alvarado.
We are remembering Amelia with contributions to NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society)
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.