Virginia H. Zarate
August 25, 1939 – August 18, 2020
Virginia H. Zarate, 80, of Bay City, TX passed away August 18, 2020. She was born August 25, 1939 in Palacios, TX to Federico Hernandez and Genoveva Samora Hernandez.
She was known as “The Famous Berhinia”, name given to her by her Baby Huey, was passionate about her family, her faith and her love for Jesus. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for 80 years until she became ill. She loved Baking for her family and neighbors. She loved her weekend trips to Palacios to spend time with her Baby Sister Esmo playing Loteria. She also enjoyed all the time she could with her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Cindy Hernandez, Rachel Buckley and Julia Martinez; and grandchild, JD Sedillo.
She is survived by daughter, Cecilia Zarate; sons, Ricky Zarate and wife Karen, and Roland Zarate; sister, Esmeralda Hernandez; grandchildren, Troy Garza, Kaelene Sedillo, Evanna Sedillo, Michael Finster, Amy Finster, and great-grandchild Kirra Schneider.
Pallbearers were Alfred Buckley, Carlos Garcia, Rene Martinez and Roland Anthony Villarreal.
Virginia’s funeral mass was held August 21, 2020 at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. An additional memorial service will be held at a later time.