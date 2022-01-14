Jesse Eugene Findley, age 96, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home in Sugar Valley surrounded by his family. Jesse was born December 12, 1925, to John and Mary Findley.
At 17 Jesse enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II as a Seaman First Class. After his service he returned to Matagorda County and worked for the Texas Highway Department for 28 years. During this time, he met the love of his life, Gladys Faye Joice, and married her on January 26, 1952.
Jesse is survived by his 5 children, Larry Findley, Linda (Charles) Townsend, Jerry (Sheila) Findley, Peggy (Rusty) Jones and Patty (Cowboy) Sarles. He also has 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 6 sisters and 5 brothers.
Jesse is a lifetime member of the VFW Post #8551 in Sweeny, Texas. Throughout his life Jesse enjoyed squirrel hunting, gardening, raising cattle, and having a beer while dancing with pretty ladies.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Jesse Findley’s funeral service will be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S Columbia Dr., West Columbia, TX at 10 a.m. Tuesday March 18, 2022, with Pastor Steve Malone officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the VFW Post #8551, Sweeny, Texas, or Quilts for Vets, 815 4th St. Hempstead, TX 77445.