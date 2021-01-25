Mario G. Lule Jr.
February 19, 1983 - January 21, 2021
Mario G. Lule Jr., 37, of Markham, Texas passed away January 21, 2021. He was born February 19, 1983 in Galveston, Texas to Mario G. Lule Sr. and Petra Naranjo Lule.
Mario was a loyal husband and father with a big heart who would give you the shirt off his back.
Survivors include his wife, Maribel Ramirez Lule; parents, Mario G. Lule Sr. and Petra Lule; daughter, Serena Lule; sons, Mario Lule III, Robert Lule, Jaden Lule, Marcus Canales, Jimmy Canales and A. C. Canales; sister, April San Miguel; brothers, Roy Lule and Pete Martinez; and granddaughters, Cecilia and Alliyah Canales.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 969-245-4613.