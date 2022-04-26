Maxine Young-Hysaw, 85 of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Luke Hospital Houston, Texas. Maxine was born October 9, 1936, in Elgin, Texas to Felton and Gladys Young.
Maxine graduated from A.G. Hillard High School Class of 1954. She retired from Texas Workforce Commission. During her career she also served as a State Representative and in Youth Ministry for Prisoner in Jeffersson County, Colorado. She was a member of Alvin Missionary Baptist Church in Alvin, Tx. Maxine was a very inspirations woman of God. She loved the Lord. She touched so many people’s life in a special way. Maxine enjoyed talking to people and traveling. She loved everybody and especially her fur baby, Hunter.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Simon Hysaw, her sons Kevin Matthews, Daryl Matthews, Samuel Matthews, her parent Felton and Gladys Young, her stepmother Mozell Young, and her maternal as well as paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Lori (Timothy) George, Patricia (Michael, Sr.) Martin, Gladys Matthews, Kenny Matthews, Reggie (Sonia) Matthews Sr., Billy J. Young Sr., and Michael Young; goddaughter Kimberly Pate; sibling: Randolph Young, Robert (Alice) Young, Raydell Mosely, and Billy (Pasty) Young Sr. Maxine will be truly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces, cousin, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30,2022, at Alvin Missionary Baptist Church Alvin, Texas. Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Raines officiating. Interment will follow at Mims Cemetery Brazoria, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.lakesidemfh.com, on behalf of the Hysaw family.