Bobbie LeMay Gaspard
February 12, 1923 - April 26, 2021
Bobbie LeMay Gaspard, 98, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 26, 2021. She was born February 12, 1923 in Bay City to the late Vance C. Porter and Tennie Mae Benge Porter.
Mrs. Gaspard was an educator having taught English at Nederland Jr. High, Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur, Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont, Sweeny High School and Tidehaven High School. Bobbie was an avid Bridge player. She would join any group, anywhere to play.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Gaspard; a daughter Joyce Verret; and her brother, Vance Porter.
Survivors include her daughter, Joan Gaspard; son, Gregg Gaspard; grandchildren, Justin Gaspard, Grant Gaspard and Kelly Verret; and great grandchildren, Grayson Gaspard, Georgia Gaspard, Damien Verret, Annastasia Verret and Savannah Verret. She is also survived by nephews, Tim, Pat, Andrew and John Porter; and niece, Maureen Wood; and first cousins, Ira Rose and Martha Gene Porter.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with The Rev. Wade Floyd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.