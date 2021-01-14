George William “Mike” Mineau
George William “Mike” Mineau passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Pease Mineau; his son, Michael Dean Mineau; brothers, Robert Mineau, Ronald, and Donald Mineau, James L. Tomlinson and Kenneth Joice.
Left to cherish George’s memory are his dear friend and companion, Carol Kurth; daughters, Cheryl Shufflebarger and husband Keith, Leslei Enright and husband Tim; sisters, Barbara Busbani and husband Buzz, Anette Russell and husband Ted, Melissa Ward and husband Dan, Katrin Pottinger and husband Keith, Roxanne Groll and husband David; brothers, Charles Mineau and wife Helen, Jeffery Mineau and wife Wanda; his beloved Harris family, Kenneth Joice Jr. and wife Sue, grandchildren, Kristen Hahn and husband Shane, Daniel Dodd and wife Amanda, Macey Dodd, Kendra Schmidt and husband Tyler, Skylar Mineau, Madison Enright, Timothy Enright Jr., James Enright, Erika Shufflebarger, and Lesley Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Drake, Jaila, Breanne, Cason, Kyler, Tylan, Kaylar, Caitlyn, Coltyn, Christopher, Caileigh, and Landon; along with a host of other family and dear friends.
George had a drill sergeant presence, but he was a big-hearted, loving, and giving brother, uncle, Daddy, Gramps, and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer on many different aircraft, most notably the C-47, retiring honorably after 22 years as a Master Sergeant, with a Distinguished Flying Cross among many other awards and medals. His love for flying carried over to his civilian life, where George held a pilot’s license for many years. With his strong work ethic, he wasted no time moving on to his second successful career with Phillips 66, also retiring after 22 years.
George was a captivating storyteller, pulling his audience in with a smile that let you know he was reliving the moment. From the time George was a young boy, he loved the outdoors. George was an expert marksman, hunter, and avid fisherman. After retiring, he loved spending summers at his cabin on the river near Gladstone, MI, where he was born and raised. Just a couple of Upper Peninsula winters was enough for him to decide, being near family in Bay City, TX was the perfect winter spot. George was a generous, hard-working, tell it like it is man, he lived life to the fullest, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Our family is grateful for all who have reached out to send flowers or gifts, we believe Daddy’s memory would best be honored by helping a family in need, donating to a local charity or church. Most recently he has been helping the community through Matagorda County Love Thy Neighbor. http://mclovethyneighbor.org/home.html