Anita Frankson
May 27, 1929 - July 25, 2021
Heaven gained another angel in Anita Frankson, who served her time on Earth as a loving mother, grandmother, nurse, Pink Lady volunteer and singer in the choir at First United Methodist Church of Bay City, Texas.
Anita Joyce Frankson was born on May 27, 1929 in Enid Oklahoma to Samuel and Opal Danner of Palacios, Texas. She was the first of their two daughters and shared her childhood and her life with her sister, Myra Danner Brhlik. She graduated from Palacios High School in 1947, then spent 3 years at Jeff Davis Nursing School in Houston before dropping out in 1951 to marry Dr. M.C. Frankson, a veterinarian from Palacios, Texas. They spent their first three months of marriage in Chicago, Illinois, where Dr. Frankson trained to be a meat inspector. They settled in Bay City, Texas in 1953. After her youngest son entered 1st grade, she completed her nurses training at WCJC and worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Matagorda General Hospital. She loved bowling and reading. Upon retirement, she volunteered for the Matagorda General Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers (Pink Ladies) where she achieved “Emeritus Status”.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and she sang regularly in the choir. She travelled the world, visiting Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, the US Virgin Islands, and Yugoslavia. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren and often had a sweet dog as her pet.
She enjoyed Bay City Blackcat football games and was a season ticket holder for many years. In her golden years, she regularly attended plays and other cultural events in Bay City, and even took up piano lessons for a short time. In her later years, she and her son Donnie both lived at the Legacy Assisted Living Facility, where Anita was often visited by her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Anita passed quietly in her sleep on July 25, 2021 at the age of 92. She is survived by her sister, Myra Brhlik of Palacios, Texas; her sons and their wives: Jim and Diana Frankson, Donnie Frankson, and Sam and Susan Frankson, all of Bay City, Texas; her grandchildren, their spouses, and her great-grandchildren: Ashley Frankson Hill and Steve Hill (with Harper and Hudson); Matthew Frankson and Hayley Henderson-Frankson; Erik Frankson and Patti Mathes Frankson (with Clifton); Megan Frankson Zapalac and Collen Zapalac (with Luke and Zach); and Mary Katherine Frankson; as well as nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation 9 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist—Chapel (corner of 5th Street and Avenue G) in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with David King officiating. Interment services will be private. Pallbearers for Anita will be Matthew Frankson, Erik Frankson, Ira Rose, George Durett, Emil Sliva, and Steve Hill.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Matagorda Nursing & Rehab and IPH Hospice Care for their care of Anita in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ms. Frankson’s name to your favorite charity of choice.
