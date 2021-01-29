Anita Guzman Perez
September 13, 1929 - January 27, 2021
Our precious Anita Guzman Perez peacefully earned her wings on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born in Houston Texas to the late Emilio Guzman and Clotilde Escareno Guzman on September 13, 1929.
She worked as a CAN at Wagner General Hospital for 23, years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios, Texas and also served as a Catholic Daughter.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Victor L. Perez; sisters, Amparo G. Serrata and Mary G. Garcia; brothers, Juan Guzman, Ruben Guzman, Pete Guzman and Emilio Guzman; granddaughter, Iris Gonzales and son-in-law Tom Navarro.
Survivors include daughter, Sylvia P. Navarro; son, Richard G. Perez (Christina); granddaughter, Irma Gonzales (Amado); grandson, Richard Joseph Perez; great grandchildren, Amado Ray Aaron, Evione, Jauslyn, Angelina, Richie Perez and Alex and Alainah Perez; great-great grandchildren, Zayne, Roman and Kaleb; sister, Gloria Barrera (Joe); and brother, Elutereio Guzman (Cona).
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios. Funeral Mass was at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers were Amado Mata, Ray Mata, Aaron Mata, Evione Navarro, R. J. Perez and Richie Perez.
