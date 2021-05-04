Harvey Enoch Wallace Jr.
July 11, 1966 - May 1, 2021
Harvey Enoch Wallace Jr., 54, of Bay City, Texas passed away May 1, 2021. He was born July 11, 1966 in Sweeny, Texas.
Harvey was a 1984 graduate of Bay City High School. He worked for many years in maintenance and groundskeeping, most noteably at his father's full-service gas station in Bay City, the Matagorda County Blimp Site, and Mad Island Preserve. He enjoyed sports, both playing and watching, and loved playing in the local softball league on the Rebels with his brother Shane and many of their friends including Joey Frost, John Sabrsula, David Harrison, Israel Garcia, and many others.
He was very strong in his faith and loved serving the Lord, including teaching Sunday school classes with his wife Sherri, the church van ministry, Bible studies, being an adamant prayer warrior for anyone and everyone who needed it, and telling as many people as he could about God. He loved spending time with family and friends however possible. He was a friend to everyone, and loved by many. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri Lynn Sutton Wallace; his mother, Judy Carol Dulaney; his father, Harvey Wallace Sr.; his sons, Jeremy Wallace and wife Kayla, Travis Wallace and wife Katie, Chad Wallace, Trevor Wallace and Dakota Wallace; his brothers, Shane Wallace and Montana Wallace; grandchildren, Klara, Carter, Emily and Wyatt Wallace; niece, Cortney Carlock & fiancé Sadie Garcia Alanis and their children Mia, Maddison, Colton, and Skylar. He is also survived by his loyal companions Lil Bit, Buddy, Luna, and Star.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the First Church in Bay City. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Dr. Marvin Moore and The Rev. Danny Aber officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy, Travis, Chad, Trevor, Dakota and Shane Wallace, Kirk Kirkland, James Morrow and Brian Kirkland.
