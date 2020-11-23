Lee Edward Pierce
November 15, 1966 - November 19, 2020
Lee Edward Pierce passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Lee Edward was born in Bay City, Texas on November 15, 1966 to Lee Hall and Ona Lea Pierce. He graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1985. He soon enlisted into the United States Navy and served his country from 1988-1992. Upon returning to Blessing, Texas he continued Ranching and maintaining Ace of Clubs Ranch until his passing.
Lee married Sunny Weldon Pierce on November 13, 1999. Lee and Sunny had four children, Kole, Skylar, Logan and Zachary. Lee was a member of many organizations, Matagorda County Cattleman’s Association, American Legion Post 649, Sons of the American Legion, President of the Blessing Historical Foundation, Vice President of Hawley Cemetery Association, Tidehaven Independent School District Board Member and Vice President of the Matagorda County WCID#5. Lee was also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Palacios Texas.
Lee Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Hall and Ona Lea Pierce.
He is survived by his wife, Sunny Pierce; sons, Kole (Baylee) Mitchell, Logan Miles Pierce, Zachary Allen Pierce; daughter, Skylar Glynn Mitchell; grandchildren, Kooper and Lynnon Mitchell; sister, Jedie Pierce; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Phillip Zarate Jr., Joshua Zarate, his cousin, Mike Pierce Jr., lifelong friends, Mike Davant, Billy Jalufka, Matthew Dodd, Derrill Franzen and Scott Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Piwonka, Bill Miller, Wesley Franzen, Travis Dodd, Bowie Hatchett, David Rutherford, Seth Stelle and his Tidehaven Family.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Please follow social-distance guidelines, masks must be worn inside the church at all times. Please respect the churches guidelines during this difficult time. If the church is full, please join us at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing Texas. Please spread out and join us as we lay our dear husband, father, peppy, brother, uncle and friend to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blessing Historical Foundation or Hawley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.