Cheryl Lynn Ham, 71 of Bay City, Texas passed away September 24, 2021. She was born July 8, 1950 to William Jefferson (Billy) Ham and Bettye Marlyne Massey Ham in Bay City, Texas.
Cheryl grew up in Sargent, Texas where her dad farmed maize and cotton. She attended Van Vleck School and WCJC. She then graduated from Texas A&M University with a biomedical science degree in 1976. She worked for Phillips Petroleum for over 20 years. She worked as an operator, trainer and the first woman Stillman in the history of Phillips 66 at Old Ocean, Texas. A traumatic brain injury short-ened her career at Phillips. Cheryl was an avid animal lover and past president of For The Love of An-imals.
Preceding her in death are her parents, and younger brother W. J. (Billy J.) Ham. Surviving her, and treasuring her memories are, her sister Linda Ham Lyle and husband David; her nieces Theresa (Kevin) LeDoux of Sulphur, Louisiana and Anna (Blake) Howe of Spicewood, Texas; great nephews Garrett, Brady LeDoux and Clay Howe, and great niece Jade Howe.
Services were held Friday, October 1, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Special thanks to her caretakers and friends. Teri Goodman, Willie Bonner & Traci Huron.
We appreciate all the nurses and staff from MNRC, Bay Villa and MRNC. Grateful for caring help from Angels Health Care and Angels Hospice. God Bless You All.