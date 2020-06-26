James Robert Murry Jr.
July 13, 1943 - June 24, 2020
James Robert Murry Jr., 76, of Collegeport, Texas passed away June 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Jim Bob was born July 13, 1943 at Camp Forrest Tennessee Army Base to James Robert Murry Sr. and Katie Norene Harvey Murry.
Jim began elementary school in Collegeport, and graduated from Palacios High School in 1962. In 1967 he graduated from Sam Houston State University and went on to teach Industrial Arts for Brazosport Independent School District for 16 years before bringing his family back to Collegeport to farm and ranch in 1981.
Jim turned his life over to the Lord at the age of 13 at Collegeport Baptist Church and loved serving Him for the rest of his life. Jim served at First Baptist Church in Palacios as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. Later he enjoyed serving with his wife at First Baptist Church in Bay City where he worked with the Jail Ministry.
Throughout Jim’s adult life, he enjoyed coaching his three sons in Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. Many life-long friends were made and kept through his coaching endeavors.
Jim married Jean McGlothlin on January 27, 1967. To this marriage they were blessed with three wonderful sons, James Paul Murry & wife Stacie Conrad Murry of Palacios, Robert B. Murry & wife Jenny Smith Murry of Channelview, Texas and David W. Murry & wife Lynsey Hart Murry of Cross Plains, Texas. The Murry family now includes five awesome grandchildren, Gage, Emma, Cayson, Rylan and Kynslee. They were the apple of PawPaw’s eye.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Mark Paul Murry.
The family wants to thank Matagorda House Nursing Home and staff for almost five years of care and love to us.
The family will receive friends and family from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 2321 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas. A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow a Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.