David Green
Funeral Services for David Green, 92, of Cedar Lane, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane, Texas.
There will be a viewing on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shaun's Mortuary in Bay City from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. David Green, please visit www.shaunsmortuary.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas 77414.