Stevie Franklin
November 4, 1967 – March 1, 2021
Funeral services for Stevie Franklin, 53, of Bay City, Texas, will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Bay City Sport Complex.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks Street, Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.